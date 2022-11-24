Kick off the holiday season with the Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony this weekend

Austin Parks and Recreation, Austin Energy and the Trail of Lights Foundation will flip the switch for the 56th annual Zilker Holiday Tree Lightning Ceremony.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays as Austin gets into the festival mood this weekend.

Those who are interested in attending the ceremony at 2100 Barton Springs Road will experience live music, entertainment and food.

Below is the schedule:

5:15 p.m.: Austin Civic Wind Ensemble will play

6 p.m.: Tree lighting ceremony begins

The Austonettes will also be at the ceremony performing before and after on Sunday, Nov. 27.

There is also an art contest that will feature original drawings of the Zilker Holiday Tree from young artists around Austin. Winners in the Junior and Senior divisions will help Flip the Switch and light the Zilker Holiday Tree.

Parking for the event is a first come, first served situation.