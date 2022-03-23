Local organizations hosting resource fair in Round Rock to help with tornado recovery

Those in need of help will be able to connect with resources at Dell Diamond United Heritage Center starting Thursday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Community members impacted by Monday's tornadoes will be able to get help with recovery at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

On Thursday, multiple organizations will be in the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond, including the Red Cross, Austin Disaster Relief Network, Catholic Charities and others.

Homeowners will need to bring a photo ID, a current utility bill and a photo of the damage to get help.

It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ADRN also opened a fund to help area residents with recovery efforts. Funds will support temporary housing, emergency supplies, food and other essentials, according to ADRN. The fund will also help with rebuilding and restoring homes.

The organization is also taking donations to put together care kits for Granger. The kits include toiletries for men, women and children, blankets, pillows and more. Kits put together can be dropped off at Hope Family Thrift Store, 1122 E. 51st St. in Austin.

Meanwhile, Samaritan's Purse is helping with debris removal and covering damaged roofs while the City of Round Rock is welcoming volunteers to help cleanup efforts.

Visit the ADRN website for more information.

