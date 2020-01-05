AUSTIN, Texas — Women for America First is hosting an OPEN TEXAS rally May 1 at noon at the Texas State Capitol,

It will be a "drive-in rally for freedom." The website suggests protesters should "head to the gas station (take advantage of the low prices!) to fill up and join your friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens as we stand for freedom."

"Get in your car, on your motorcycle, RV, or whatever mode of transportation you desire and join the Drive for Freedom."

The rally in Austin is part of a larger national protest organized by the group.

Women for America First Today is the big MAGA May Day, Rolling Rally for Freedom! Have fun,... stay safe and take lots of pics and video. Please share them here or email to info@womenforamericafirst.org. Let Rally for Freedom!!!

May 1 is also the day Gov. Greg Abbott has issued some businesses to reopen. This comes after the statewide stay-at-home order that expired on April 30.

The types of businesses that will be able to reopen include restaurants, movie theaters and malls with a limited capacity of 25%.

