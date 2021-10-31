x
One injured in South Austin bus crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in South Austin on Saturday night.

The crash involving a bus and another vehicle happened on South Lamar Boulevard north of Oltorf Street just after 11 p.m.

A person in the car was injured.

Three people were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them had any injuries.

The scene was cleared a short time after the person was taken to the hospital.

