One dead following auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

ATCEMS said drivers should expect "extended road closures in the area."

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting one death as a result of an auto-pedestrian collision on Tuesday night.

ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the collision at 15200 N. Interstate 35 southbound upon receiving multiple 911 calls reporting that someone was hit by a vehicle on the highway and that the victim was "possibly deceased." First responders were on scene just before 7:40 p.m.

The victim was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said I-35 southbound at Grand Avenue Parkway was closed and will be closed for "several hours."

Drivers in the area should expected extended road closures, ATCEMS said.

