1 person killed in crash on North Capital of Texas Highway

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on North Capital of Texas Highway.
Austin police said two cars collided around 1 a.m. Friday. One car had four passengers, while the other had only the driver.
One person died in the crash.
Police said just before 3 a.m. that all northbound and southbound lanes of North Capital of Texas Highway are closed from Westlake Drive to West Courtyard Drive. As of 5 a.m., the lanes remained closed.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
