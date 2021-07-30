1 person killed in crash on North Capital of Texas Highway

All northbound and southbound lanes are closed from Westlake Drive to West Courtyard Drive as of 5 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on North Capital of Texas Highway.

Austin police said two cars collided around 1 a.m. Friday. One car had four passengers, while the other had only the driver.

One person died in the crash.

Police said just before 3 a.m. that all northbound and southbound lanes of North Capital of Texas Highway are closed from Westlake Drive to West Courtyard Drive. As of 5 a.m., the lanes remained closed.

#ATXTraffic All NB and SB lanes of N Capital Texas Hwy are shut down from Westlake Dr to W Courtyard Dr due to a traffic fatality. Media briefing at 3600 N Cap TX Hwy at 3:45am. 21-2110077 WC5 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 30, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.