TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- Multiple crews are responding to a brush fire near Leander, Texas.

The Austin Fire Department reported it is working with Travis County Emergency Services District 1 with the large fire near 22800 Nameless Road. The Leander Fire Department, Lake Travis Firefighters and STAR Flight are also assisting.

The AFD reported around 4:30 p.m. that several structures were threatened at first, but crews were beginning to make headway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

