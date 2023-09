The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road, at the intersection of William Cannon Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in southwest Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road, at the intersection of William Cannon Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS said CPR was conducted but the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to expect traffic closures and delays in the area.

No other information is available at this time.