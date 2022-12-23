Austin police searching for missing man, concerned for immediate welfare

Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man that was reported missing on Thursday evening.

Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.

Due to pre-existing health conditions, family members are concerned for Campbell's immediate welfare.

Campbell is described as a 6-foot-tall white man with gray hair and black eyes that weighs around 200 pounds. A photo of Campbell can be seen below.

APD is asking that any resident or community member that sees Campbell or has any knowledge in regards to his location to call 911 immediately.