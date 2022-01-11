'Marcha De Los Niños' occurring across Texas to honor the Uvalde victims

MALC Members announced a statewide vigil for Uvalde and other mass shooting victims on Día de los Muertos to demand gun reforms.

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting is honoring those lost and demanding gun reform on Tuesday.

The vigil, happening in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday called Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, meaning "Day of the Dead," is a two-day Mexican holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.

Uvalde families, members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus (MALC) and other community leaders are hosting six separate events to draw attention to gun violence prevention. Just over five months ago, a shooter walked into Robb Elementary with a semi-automatic rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers.

Due to the vigil occurring on Día de los Muertos, the organizers have called it "Marcha de los Ninos," or March of the Children, to honor the 21 lives lost in Uvalde and to call for gun reform across the State.

This march will be occurring at the South Steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin from 5:30-7:30 p.m., where elected officials, activists and mourners will continue to fight to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21.

In addition to the march in Austin, other cities across Texas will host similar events in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Brownsville.

AUSTIN

Where: Texas Capitol, South Steps, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701

When: 5:30 PM to 7:30 p.m. CST

BROWNSVILLE

Where: Putegnat Elementary, 730 E 8th St, Brownsville, TX 78520

When: 5:30 PM to 7:00 p.m. CST

DALLAS

Where: Treetop Lounge at Dallas College Mountain View Campus. 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX 75211

When: 6:30 PM to 8:00 p.m. CST

HOUSTON

Where: Antioch Park, 554 Clay St, Houston, TX 77002

When: 5:00 PM to 7:00 p.m. CST

PASADENA

Where: Kruse Elementary School, 400 Park Ln., Pasadena, TX 77506

When: 6:00 PM to 7:00 p.m. CST

SAN ANTONIO

Where: Confluence Park, 310 W Mitchell St, San Antonio, TX 78204

When: 5:30 PM to 7:00 p.m. CST