Marble Falls fire now 90% contained as crews continue battling flare-ups

Editorial note: The above video aired on KVUE News Wednesday night.

Officials say the fire, which appeared to start at a business on 1st St., began Wednesday evening.

As of Thursday night, officials say the fire is now 90% contained, but portions of Highway 281 between 1st and 2nd St. remain shut down. According to the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD), crews will remain working through the night to get the fire under control as they continue battling small flare-ups.

MFPD asks that people avoid the area unless traveling in that direction is essential. Meanwhile, police say traffic is being detoured down Ave G.

No word yet on what may have started the fire.