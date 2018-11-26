AUSTIN — Callers reported a body was found floating in the water off of East Riverside Drive in Austin Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at around 10 a.m. that the body was found at the 1300 block of East Riverside Drive.

That is near the area where a 25-year-old man went missing last week. Martin Gutierrez was last seen in the area of Rainey Street early Nov. 19.

RAW: Austin police update on body found in Colorado River near area where Austin man went missing

A manager at The Alibi on Rainey Street showed Mitchell Gutierrez video Friday that showed his brother, 25-year-old Martin Gutierrez, behaving strangely both inside and outside the bar the night he disappeared.

