Four people injured in northeast Austin crash

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Manor Road and Airport Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are injured, two with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Austin on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Manor Road and Airport Boulevard, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person was pinned in the vehicle after the crash before being extricated and declared a trauma alert, ATCEMS said.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. A second adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor injuries.

ATCEMS said additional ambulances were sent to the scene. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.