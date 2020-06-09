x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Four people injured in northeast Austin crash

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Manor Road and Airport Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are injured, two with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Austin on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Manor Road and Airport Boulevard, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person was pinned in the vehicle after the crash before being extricated and declared a trauma alert, ATCEMS said.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. A second adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor injuries.

ATCEMS said additional ambulances were sent to the scene. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'World's loneliest elephant' okayed to leave zoo for better conditions

Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M contract extension with Houston Texans

'Many boats in distress,' several sink during 'Trump Boat Parade' on Lake Travis, TSCO says