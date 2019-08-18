AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in East Austin on Sunday.
The incident happened at the 1100 block of Angelina Street at around 11:45 a.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
The man was declared a trauma alert and transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. His injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.
No further information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Tributes flow for Longhorn legend Cedric Benson, dead at 36
Airport worker fired for giving passenger 'You ugly!' note
Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63