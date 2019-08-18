AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in East Austin on Sunday.

The incident happened at the 1100 block of Angelina Street at around 11:45 a.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The man was declared a trauma alert and transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. His injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

