TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County deputies are investigating the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in the 22000 block of Cold Spring Drive.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said it received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 12:11 p.m. Friday, where the caller said that her ex-husband was trying to break into her house. The caller told police that once he forced his way into the home, she stabbed him and he ran away, according to officials.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found 31-year-old Samuel Robert Sharp of Leander and began to perform life-saving measures on him, which were unsuccessful. Sharp was pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m., police said.

TCSO is investigating the case as a homicide. No charges had been filed as of Saturday.

© 2018 KVUE-TV