AUSTIN, Texas — A man has died after being involved in a scooter crash in South Austin Wednesday morning.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead on scene.

ATCEMS said the accident happened on Oltorf and Sixth Street and involved a scooter-type motorcycle and a vehicle.

