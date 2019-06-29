MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — A man is in a critical condition after a head-on collision in Mustang Ridge on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the 13200 block of Highway US-183 South, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

A man in his 20s was taken to St. David’s South Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one car hit a fixed object in the collision.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the area as crews clear the scene.

