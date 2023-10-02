Luling police investigating after dog finds human skull

The Attorney General's Office Cold Case Unit believes this is not related to high profile missing person case.

Example video title will go here for this video

LULING, Texas — The Luling Police Department is investigating after a human skull was found in a resident's yard.

In a Facebook post, police say they received a call at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, to a residence on Hackberry Avenue. The resident told police that the family dog discovered a skull from an unknown location and brought it back to the yard.

The resident went on to tell police that the dog had been finding bones and bringing them back to its owner. According to the post, the homeowner has been collecting the bones and putting them in a plastic bag.

Police then contacted the district attorney because of a high profile missing person case out of Caldwell County. The Attorney General's Office cold case unit -- who is investigating the missing person case -- was also notified. They then took photos of the skeletal remains and sent them to two separate anthropologists for examination.

From the findings of the examination, the unit believes this is not related to the missing person case.

The Attorney General's Cold Case Unit Texas Search and Rescue conducted a search of the area, but didn't find other remains in the preliminary search.

The post further stated that the skeletal remains will be taken to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for further investigation.

Luling Police will continue to investigate this incident. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.