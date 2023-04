First responders found the victim in the water and declared them dead on the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after crews responded to a water rescue at Longhorn Dam on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near the 70 block of Pleasant Valley Road, according to the Austin Fire Department.

First responders found the victim in the water and declared them dead on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.