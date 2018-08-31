AUSTIN — Andrews Elementary School and Bertha Sadler Means Young Women's Leadership Academy in East Austin were placed on lockout Friday morning due to police activity in the area, Austin police confirmed to KVUE. Both schools are clear as of 10:45 a.m., Austin Fire told KVUE.

Austin police said they were called to the 3100 block of Edgedale Drive at 7:55 a.m. due to a suspicious person.

The elementary school is located at 6801 Northeast Dr. and the academy is located at 6401 North Hampton Drive near U.S. 183 and U.S. 290.

A lockout means that students and staff are brought indoors and classes resume as they normally would.

© 2018 KVUE-TV