Local, state and international leaders react to ongoing hostage situation at North Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Amid an ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, local, state and international leaders are reacting to the incident as it unfolds. A White House official has also confirmed that the White House is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation.
Colleyville police said Saturday morning that SWAT officers were conducting operations at Congregation Beth Israel in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, near Tinker Road and Highway 26.
Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI also responded to the scene.
It's currently unclear how many people are inside the synagogue. A Colleyville police spokesperson confirmed around 3 p.m. that no one inside has been injured.
As the situation continues to unfold, leaders are asking the public to keep those all those involved in their thoughts and prayers.
Note: This story will be continually updated with more reactions, as well as information on the situation.
Gov. Greg Abbott
U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)
Colleyville is in U.S. Rep. Van Duyne's district. She spoke to WFAA about her office monitoring the situation.
"[Authorities] are going to continue to negotiate as long as possible. They just want nothing but those four hostages released. They're going to do everything they can to make sure that happens and ends in a peaceful situation," she said.
"We've reached out to local officials, federal officials, letting them know that our office is available for help at any point in time"