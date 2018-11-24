CENTRAL TEXAS — Thanksgiving is in the rearview and now picking out the Christmas Tree is the main focus for many families. But some prices on some trees are much higher than last year.

Many tree sellers ship their trees from the Pacific Northwest, but this year there is a shortage of noble firs, one of the popular kinds of Christmas Trees.

Jimmy Coan, owner of Papa Noel's Christmas Trees, said this shortage can make prices rise 30 percent more than they were in 2017.

"A 6 to 7 foot fraser fir would be around $100. A 6 to 7 noble fir would be around 1$40," said Coan.

He said its caused by the recession in 2008 when planters didn't plant nearly as many trees.

“You can’t find them. If you were to get into this business right now you could not," said Coan.

Nevertheless, him and other tree sellers said they aren't worried about families getting their trees, and that families should have fun with it.

"The fun is, well cutting your own tree down is a lot of fun for a lot of kids," said Mike Walterscheidt, owner of Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms.

He also said they've never seen as much of a shortage because they grow a majority of their trees in Texas.

"If we had to, the key is to order early," said Walterscheidt

As for the families that spoke to KVUE, they're just happy to be out for a little family fun.

“Usually about this weekend every year we try and come out and start the season," said Patrick Fear, who was picking out a tree at Papa Noel's.

Back at the Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm, other families are also just excited to get back to the holiday cheer.

“Oh yeah I would tell anyone to come out here it’s just a great experience to come out here," said David Alley.

