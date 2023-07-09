Llano City Council tables vote on 'abortion trafficking' ordinance

The ordinance would have banned people seeking abortions from traveling through the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Llano City Council has tabled an ordinance, albeit temporarily, that would have banned people who are seeking abortions from traveling through the city.

Four out of the five Llano City Council members voted to table the vote on the ordinance and possibly revisit it a later date. If passed, the ordinance, which is similar to others passed throughout a handful of rural communities in Texas, would theoretically prohibit travel for people traveling for the sole purpose of obtaining an abortion.

The ordinance could affect people seeking an abortion in the Austin area from traveling to a state like New Mexico, where abortion is legal. Both SH 71 and SH 29 pass through Llano, and are commonly traveled routes to the state from the Austin area.

If the ordinance were to be passed, it is unclear how it would be enforced, as state highways are policed primarily by the Texas DPS rather than local law enforcement.