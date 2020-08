Legendary East Texas high school football coach Dickey Meeks dies

Meeks served as a football coach for 42 years — 37 of those were spent as head coach.

TEXAS, USA — East Texas lost a legend on Monday.

According to Ken Meeks, his brother — legendary East Texas high school football coach Dickey Meeks — passed away on Monday.

"He was a member of the East Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame, but he didn’t just get there on the number of wins," Ken said in a Facebook post. "But also the number of winners he molded. His coaching philosophy was different than most. He would create a winning program and then move on to school with a losing program and turn them into winners! He won state championships at Chapel Hill and Henderson, but he created winners wherever he went. Rest in Peace, my BIG BROTHER!"

East Texas high school football changed much between the mid-70s and 2016. But there were two things East Texans could count on: The unconditional passion of the fans and Dickey patrolling the sidelines.

Dickey was a football coach for 42 years — 37 of those were spent as head coach.

In 1989, Dickey led the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a state championship over A&M Consolidated.

Dickey would go onto coach at Pine Tree and Mt. Vernon before going to Henderson.

In 2010, the Henderson Lions completed a 12-2 season with a state championship victory over Chapel Hill.

After spending two years at Pittsburg, he retired from coaching due to heart surgery.

Remarkably, Dickey returned to the sidelines in 2015 with a second stint at Mt. Vernon. In 2016, after four decades on the sidelines, Dickey announced he would retire permanently.