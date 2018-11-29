AUSTIN — Murchison Middle School in northwest Austin was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the principal said a legally-armed parent -- who is also an officer -- walked through the school, according to a letter sent to parents.

At around 11:15 a.m., Principal Brad Clark said they received a report that a man in plain clothes wearing a firearm was walking in a building. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and police arrived to investigate.

It was later discovered that the man was a parent there to attend a parent-teacher conference who had properly checked in at the front desk. The school district confirmed that the parent is a law enforcement officer from another jurisdiction. However, the principal said "neither me, security, nor our school resource officer was made aware of the the presence of a legally armed person in our building."

He said the school is now working on a system to notify all necessary personnel in the event of a legally armed visitor to Murchison Middle School.

All students and staff at the school are safe and the school is operating under normal procedures.

