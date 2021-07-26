On Monday evening, pictures began to make the rounds on social media showing that the James-centric Space Jam mural in downtown Akron had been vandalized.

Earlier this month, LeBron James made headlines when his new movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" opened at No. 1 at the box office, earning a reported $32 million in its debut weekend.

As it turns out, not everyone in James' hometown of Akron is a fan.

Using red spray paint, the vandal painted a red clown nose on the portrait of the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, in addition to writing "LA Flop" over another portion of the mural.

The mural, which is located on the outside of a West Market Street business, not far from James' alma mater of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and James' I Promise School, was created by 24-year-old Copley artist and Kent State student Chardae Slater.

"It's fixable," Slater told the Akron Beacon Journal. "It's just oh my God. I'm trying to keep positive."

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that James had become the first active NBA player, as well as the first active team sports athlete in the United States, to cross $1 billion in career earnings.

Originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, James left his home region to sign with the Miami Heat as a free agent in 2010.