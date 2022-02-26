Suspects in custody after police search prompts Leander shelter-in-place

Leander police said residents are now safe and free to leave their homes.

LEANDER, Texas — Two suspects are now in custody following a police search early Saturday morning that prompted a shelter-in-place message to some Leander residents.

The Leander Police Department said just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of S. Bagdad Road to investigate a report of a suspicious person possible casing a business for a robbery. A witness told police the person was carrying a rifle and was seen getting in and out of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Upon their arrival, officers approached the vehicle, which fled the area traveling northbound on South Bagdad Road. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a gate at the intersection of the American Trail and South Bagdad Road.

Two suspects then fled into the neighborhood on foot, police said. Officers searched the neighborhood and were unable to locate the suspects. They were later found in Cedar Park and taken into custody by Leander police.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested for evading a vehicle and evading on foot. The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was arrested for evading on foot. Both were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

The areas that received a shelter-in-place notice are now safe and residents are free to leave their homes, the LPD said.