Leak found in repaired pipeline, Leander remains under water conservation

LEANDER, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced on Feb. 16 and covered different Central Texas cities' plan to create preventative ways to halt drought.

A leak was discovered in a 36-inch pipeline to the primary source of drinking water in the City of Leander.

In a release from the City of Leander, the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) discovered a leak in the repaired 36-inch pipeline that provides raw water from Lake Travis to the water treatment facility.

Divers with the BCRUA confirmed that a segment of the pipeline had separated, which has caused the "intake barge to lose pressure and [is] disrupting the delivery of raw water to the BCRUA facility," the release explained.

This leak has caused the City to move all the water treatment operations to the Sandy Creek Water Treatment Facility. Because of this move, the City remains under Phase 2 of the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan. Officials are monitoring the water system demands to determine if any additional measures will be needed.

BCRUA officials, partners and contractors are developing a plan to expedite repairs of the leak. Contractors will be further assessing the pipeline's status and begin work as soon as possible.

More information regarding the break will be available at the schedule BCRUA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Round Rock City Hall, located at 221 East Main Street, in Round Rock.

