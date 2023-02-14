Boil water notice issued for parts of Liberty Hill

The City issued the notice after a water main break at Loop 332 and RR 1869 on Tuesday morning.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Liberty Hill after a water main break at Loop 332 and RR 1869 on Tuesday morning.

The City said water customers in the following locations are potentially affected and will receive notice:

Loop 332 between Liberty Hill Elementary and RR 1869

RR 1869 between CR 282 and Grove Street

Around 11:45 a.m., the City said repairs were expected to take up to four hours. Some residents may be without water during the repair process, and affected customers should boil water even after it returns until further notice.

Officials are asking people to boil water for at least two minutes prior to using for preparing food, drinks or ice; for dishwashing; and for hygeine, such as brushing teeth.

Liberty Hill Elementary was without water after the incident on Tuesday, and parents were asked to pick up their children.

The school said it would continue to provide a safe environment for children who were not able to be picked up until the end of the day. Port-a-Potties and water bottles have been supplied to the school.

Buses were planned to dismiss at normal times.