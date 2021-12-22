KVUE names TEGNA Foundation grant recipients

Five Central Texas organizations will each receive $5,000 to help make Austin better.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE’s mission is to make Austin better. From our storytelling efforts with local news to helping fundraise for charitable causes in our community, KVUE prides itself on making a difference.

This year, through its parent company TEGNA, KVUE has awarded $25,000 in grants to five different organizations in Central Texas through the TEGNA Foundation grant program.

“We value the people in our community, first and foremost. They tell us that COVID-19 relief, affordability, traffic, mental health and domestic violence are issues that matter to them. This drives our decision-making process in awarding our grants,” said KVUE President and General Manager Kristie Gonzales.

Five-thousand dollars was given to each of the five organizations. 2021 recipients include:

Austin Child Guidance Center , which provides mental health care and treatment for underserved, bilingual and monolingual Spanish-speaking children.

CareBOX , which provides cancer patients with free, essential, lifesaving supplies that are not typically covered by insurance.

Thinkery (Austin Children’s Museum ), which helps to provide free and discounted entry to play-based museum exhibits and programs that explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

Center for Child Protection , which supports families in crisis and at risk of poverty, homelessness, food insecurity and the absence of basic needs.

Foster Angels of Central Texas , which ensures basic needs of foster children are met.

“We are proud to help support organizations who make a tangible difference in our community,” said Gonzales.

In the coming weeks, KVUE will be bringing you stories on each organization and the work they do in our community. You can watch those stories on KVUE, KVUE.com, Fire-TV, Roku and YouTube.