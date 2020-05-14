KVUE launches redesigned desktop, mobile website

It's just like what you've come to love -- but better!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE, Austin's news leader, has launched a redesign of its desktop and mobile website, KVUE.com.

It has all that you loved in our last update -- with some improvements! It also better resembles the design of our KVUE app. Here's what's new:

A Fresh Look: A little less white and a little more color!

A little less white and a little more color! Navigation: We made it easier to find the sections that you care about the most, like News, Weather and Live Video

We made it easier to find the sections that you care about the most, like News, Weather and Live Video Faster Load: Pages will load much faster, so you’re not waiting long to get to the content you want

Pages will load much faster, so you’re not waiting long to get to the content you want Search: Our search bar can now easily be found, and it works much better

Our search bar can now easily be found, and it works much better Weather: We put more emphasis on weather by giving key elements, like the forecast and radar, their own pages

We put more emphasis on weather by giving key elements, like the forecast and radar, their own pages Live Video: It’s now much easier to find our live newscasts and live breaking news video

It’s now much easier to find our live newscasts and live breaking news video Alerts: Weather alerts, closings and delays have been split up so you can find just what you’re looking for without sifting through information overload

Weather alerts, closings and delays have been split up so you can find just what you’re looking for without sifting through information overload Related Stories: When you’re reading something and want more on the topic, you’ll easily find suggestions

We made these design changes based on your feedback. We did surveys and received thousands of responses. We also asked some users to perform tasks on our website, like searching for a story and finding the latest forecast. We watched them complete the tasks so we could see what worked well and what was confusing. We took everything we learned and came up with the experience you’re seeing today.

Of course, we're still squashing bugs here and there to give you the best experience. But if you notice something isn't working right -- or maybe there's something you love but could use improvement -- let us know! Email us your feedback, and we'll make sure it's in the right hands.