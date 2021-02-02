x
Local

Texas business owner charged in U.S. Capitol riot asks for permission to travel to Mexico for work-related retreat

Cudd's lawyers say she prepaid for a retreat for her and her employees to go to Mexico in February.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jenny Cudd, the Midland business owner and former mayoral candidate charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots, has asked a judge for permission to travel to Mexico.

The court motion was filed on February 1.

Her lawyers say she had prepaid a weekend retreat for herself and her employees at Becky's Flowers to go to Riviera Maya, Mexico. The retreat would reportedly serve as a work-related bonding time for employees and their spouses.

The retreat would run from Feb. 18-21.

Cudd and Eliel Rosa have a court hearing on February 5 for their part in the Capitol riots. Both are currently out on a PR bond.

