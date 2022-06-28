Jacob's Well in Hays County closed to swimming due to bacteria and pollutants

The Wimberley-area park is still open for hiking and other activities.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Swimming has been temporarily suspended as of June 29 at Jacob's Well Natural Area with no set date of return.

Hays County officials made the announcement a day prior, stating that the threat of bacteria and other pollutants, as well as poor visibility conditions, is too high.

Officials will be monitoring conditions and will post updates on social media and the County website as they become available. They will also work with individuals who have made reservations affected by the closure.

Meanwhile, the park is still open for hiking, geocaching and other activities.

