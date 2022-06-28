Recovery efforts continue overnight for 2 men buried after trench collapse in Jarrell

A spokesperson for the city of Jarrell said the two men were on a crew that was digging out a sewer line.

Example video title will go here for this video

JARRELL, Texas — A spokesperson for the City of Jarrell confirmed Tuesday afternoon that two people likely died when a dirt from a trench collapsed and buried them at a new home development site.

Nick Spinetto said the men fell 24 feet into a two foot wide space in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m. Temple Fire and Rescue originally reported 17 feet.

Spinetto said the men were part of a crew that was digging to lay down a sewer line.

Around 6 p.m., emergency crews remained at the scene of the accident with workers continuing to bench the ground to prevent more dirt from collapsing.

Crews expect to continue the process of excavating them with additional equipment on Wednesday.

Five excavators were carefully working to remove dirt but that it would be a long and tedious process, Spinetto said.

Spinetto said emergency workers would not be able to get to the men until there was no longer a risk of more dirt collapsing. The men were completely buried by the dirt. Spinetto said it was unlikely they survived.

Temple Fire and Rescue, along with authorities from Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock were also called to the scene to help.

Spinetto did not identify the two men and will continue to be withheld until their family members were notified.