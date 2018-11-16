CEDAR PARK — Every parent knows taking care of their child is top priority. One Cedar park family now goes through a daily battle to support their daughter Sophia.

Back in June KVUE introduced you to the Cline family after they say the Social Security Administration told them they did not qualify for assistance. They were told to qualify for assistance they would either need to have another child or they would have to get divorced. So now they go through each day trying to find the best way to take care of their daughter.

The day starts early in the morning for the Cline’s. Between getting their oldest daughter ready for the day and making sure she’s eaten breakfast can get hectic.

"Bella baby you got to hurry up,” said Jackie Cline.

She’s keeping her eye on her older daughter, but also making sure her younger daughter, Sophia, is getting everything she needs.

Sophia suffers from Rett Syndrome. It’s a rare genetic disorder that happens at conception. Rett’s only effects females and leaves them with debilitating symptoms. Jackie says it’s a mixture of symptoms from ALS, Epilepsy, Muscular Dystrophy, Parkinson’s and more. While it’s always been inside Sophie, for the first year or so, she had no symptoms and could walk and eat normally.

"Before she went through her regression she would eat anything,” said Jackie. “You put it in front of her she would down it, she hit her regression, went through her regression and she wouldn't even make a sucking motion with her mouth."

Since her regression she requires almost constant care. This means when the rest of the family leaves for work and school, all the work falls on Mom. Alongside getting herself ready, Sophia's mom must get her started on therapies and also ready for the rest of their day.

When Sophia's mom is getting her ready for therapies, Sophia’s dad, Cody Cline, is starting his day at work. He works in his office until noon and then heads back home to continue working, but he can also keep an eye on his daughter.

"It is a constant cycle of I'm working, now I'm at home, now I'm doing something for Sophie, now I'm working from home,” said Cody. “Everything has to be coordinated, everything has to be scheduled."

Back at home, Jackie and Sophie are working on leg strength. She was able to walk before her regression but now every step is a chore. It also causes Sophie some pain, and that can be hard on her parents.

“As a parent you instantly feel like you've failed, like you did this to her, whenever in reality I know that there's absolutely no way we gave her this, " said Jackie. "I would give anything if I could just take her place, I would happily not walk, not eat, not move, if it gave her the option to do it.”

But there’s not much that she can do besides keep Sophie enrolled in therapies. Currently, she’s in occupational therapy, physical therapy, eye-patch therapy, chiropractic work and speech therapy. She is doing something every day to continue to grow skills and keep the skills that she has re-gained. With Rett’s if you don’t constantly use your skills, it’s easy to lose them.

"It gets to be very stressful for us, because we know that she's in pain, we know that somethings going on but we don't know where it is, we don't know what type of pain it is," said Jackie.

Speech therapy is one of Sophia’s favorites,lher mom says. It’s a chance for everyone to see her personality, to see what she is like.

“You know even though she's in the room and she can't communicate verbally… cognitively she's 100% there, and she's 100% diva 3-year-old,” said Jackie.

"She fights every day to be normal," said Cody.

Her parents say even though she is getting stronger and better with these therapies, they’re not enough. They wish she could be enrolled in music therapy, hippotherapy and aqua therapy. Those would be covered by a compassionate care allowance from the Social Security Administration, but because they don’t qualify, she’s unable to utilize them. Private insurance does not cover it, and up until last year, their private insurance did not even cover her nutrition.

"You get a glimpse of what we go through," said Cody as he works from the home office.

Around 2 o’clock each day Jackie heads to her job at a call center. That’s how they’ve been able to even afford what they can now. They also rely on family support and use bi-annual garage sales to raise money.

For Jackie, there’s no question why they go through all of this trouble.

"The why is always the hardest thing, because unless you’re a parent you don't get the why, but once you become a parent the why's not even a question,” Jackie said. “Because it's just automatic, it's instant, you do what you have to do to make sure your children have what they need."

As Cody works from home his brain is split between work and caring for Sophie. This makes the days difficult and hard on everyone in the family, but they keep fighting. Fighting for Sophie and fighting for a cure, and Sophie is their reason why.

