One injured, 16 displaced after northwest Austin apartment fire

The Austin Fire Department said the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin is now out.

It happened on Hunters Chase Drive, near Highway 183 and McNeil Drive, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Sixteen people – nine adults and seven children – are displaced due to the fire.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material.

The fire caused an estimated $400,000 worth of damage to the building and $50,000 worth of damage to contents.

