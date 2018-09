To celebrate Labor Day, Dairy Queen is giving away free Blizzards.

On Labor Day, or any day, download our DQ® App and register to receive a Free Small BLIZZARD coupon redeemable at participating U.S. locations. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/6a6kCMSvZd — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) August 31, 2018

To get your free small Blizzard, just download the Dairy Queen App and you'll receive your free Blizzard after registration.

And, just in time for fall, the company's Blizzard of the Month brought back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

