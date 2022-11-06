Houston school closures: Several districts cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade

Good news! You won't need to make an excuse to get the kids out of school for the Astros parade.

HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, the Houston Independent School District will cancel classes for the day.

In addition to HISD, Aldine ISD, Alief ISD and Fort Bend ISD will also cancel classes Monday so students and staff can join the City of Houston's celebration. Harmony Public Schools will also close all campuses and offices for Monday.

Texas Southern University is also closing its campus to allow students, faculty and staff to show their support.

In a statement released by HISD Superintendent Millard House II, the district said all schools and offices will be closed on Nov. 7 so fans can attend the event.

"It's been an incredible season, and we want to celebrate our national champions," the statement said. "All HISD schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 to allow our students, staff and families to attend the victory parade."

The parade is scheduled for Monday through the streets of downtown.

If more school districts cancel classes for the parade, we'll add them to this story.