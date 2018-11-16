AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN -- Visitors to the HOPE Outdoor Gallery will have one last chance to get their holiday photos at the Baylor Street graffiti park this year before the gallery closes Jan. 2 and construction of its new location near the airport begins.

The private art park, which was expected to close this fall, announced plans last year to relocate to Carson Creek Ranch, a 58-acre ranch on the banks of the Colorado River in Southeast Austin. The construction timeline has been pushed back a number of times because of changes, such as delays related to permitting requirements, and the graffiti park is now expected to open at its new, expanded location in summer 2019.

Park closure plans include installing signage on the Baylor Street property informing visitors of its last day as well as placing a fence along the art park’s perimeter. The gallery will keep its regular 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule until it closes.

The Baylor Street property owner, Mid-City Development, has been working with HOPE on the art park’s next chapter. Mid-City Development, a locally owned real estate development firm, specializes in urban multifamily projects.

This story originally appeared on the Austin American-Statesman.

© 2018 KVUE-TV