Police investigating homicide at southeast Austin apartments

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin, after an incident at an apartment just west of East Riverside Drive and Highway 71.

Police say they were called to The Grove Place Apartments on Grove Boulevard just before midnight.

They believe that disturbance may have been related to a burglary. A person died a short time later.

Police did not say how the person was killed but did detain a suspect.

Austin police say this is the 89th homicide in the city this year.