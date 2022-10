Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road.

They rushed the other person to the hospital with injuries.