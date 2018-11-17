AUSTIN — It can be hard to take off -- literally -- for the holidays when the airport parking lot is full. But there are other options for drivers. And there are also different amenities at some of these spots.

First up: The Parking Spot has two lots, each holding over 1,500 spots for cars. The shuttle is just a five to 10 minute shuttle ride away from the airport.

It's convenient and costs between $9 and $13.

"They like the fact they come off of 130, they're looking desperately for a place to park, luckily we're the first ones they see," Dan Moreno, assistant manager at The Parking Spot East Lot, said.

For those with dogs, Bark and Zoom has the solution. Guests can leave pets in its large doggy day care facility while they're away.

"You bring your dog in, we'll verify that we have all the right information for them and then we have you hop on the shuttle to go directly to the airport," Becca Rainwater, assistant manager at Bark and Zoom, said.

After you drop your dog off, you can also just hop in a shuttle for another five to 10 minute ride.

Bark and Zoom and Park and Zoom also offer car detailing and oil changes while you're gone.

If you have a meeting or an event to get to and you need some clothes cleaned, ABIA offers dry cleaning services while you leave your car in their hands.

"You can actually drop off your dry cleaning and have it ready for you, waiting in your car in the valet area. So, you can get on a flight, leave some clothes behind, come back with clean clothes," Bryce Dubee, Public Information Specialist at ABIA, said.

Of course, ABIA also has family-friendly valet, veteran parking and is continuing to expand.

All of these companies recommend you plan ahead and reserve your spot online.

© 2018 KVUE-TV