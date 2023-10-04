Texas Southern cheerleaders make history after winning national title

HOUSTON — A new champion is holding it down for H-Town!
The Texas Southern Cheerleaders made history on Friday in Florida, becoming the first historically Black college or university to win the national championship.
The Tigers finished the National Cheerleading Association National Championship with a 96.1 raw and performance score! Their overall event score was 95.5875.
"When I first came to TSU, I told the team we're going to Nationals," said head coach Shontrese Comeaux. "When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, 'It's time to go to work.' I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I'm so proud of them and where we're going to take the cheer program next."
Congratulations, Tigers!