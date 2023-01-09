14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms

Investigators are still awaiting an official toxicology report to determine the girl's cause of death.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood.

A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are calling a "suspected" overdose.

City leaders on Monday confirmed that, on Jan. 3, a family member found the girl unconscious in her room after noon. Family conducted CPR after calling 911.

Medics later arrived at their Blanco Vista home to continue life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

San Marcos police and the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating as toxicology reports are pending.

"An accidental narcotics overdose is suspected, but not conclusive without final medical reports," a City spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Hays CISD confirmed the student was enrolled in the district.

At least four Hays County students have died due to overdoses in recent months as investigations continue.