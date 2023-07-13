Hays County Local Health Department hosting back-to-school vaccination fair

The health department will be offering free vaccines under the Texas Vaccines for Children program.

The department will be offering free vaccines under the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) program, which provides low-cost vaccines to eligible children up to the age of 18 who meet the criteria.

“It is very important that students receive their vaccinations in the weeks prior to school starting,” HCLHD Manager Matthew Gonzales said. “Not only does this prepare the students for school, it makes it easier to obtain vaccinations without overwhelming local clinics.”

At the back-to-school fair, parents and students will have the chance to receive free vaccinations under the TVFC program. The program is available to Medicaid participants, those enrolled in the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), American Indian or Alaska Native individuals and uninsured or underinsured children. The vaccines provided include varicella, polio, hepatitis A and more.

Parents who are unsure which specific vaccines their children need for the school year can find them listed on their children's school website.

The back-to-school fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the HCLHD's new home, located at 101 Thermon Drive in San Marcos.

“We will have various vendors sharing resources and details about their services, similar to the Hays County Summer Health Fair,” Gonzales said. “We will also have games set up for the children to enjoy.”

The HCLHD will continue with free back-to-school vaccines under the TVFC program between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11.

Anyone with any questions can contact Gonzales at 512-214-5918.

Hays CISD's first day of school is Aug. 15.