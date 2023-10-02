$22.9 million grant will focus on making streets safer for underserved Austin areas

At least half of project funding will be allocated to underfunded Austin communities.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will receive a $22.9 million grant to make its streets safer for everyone. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) as a part of the $5 billion Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

"This is an investment in saving lives, especially by reducing too frequent collisions with pedestrians and cyclists," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin), said in a press release. "This federal funding supports City efforts to assure safer, more accessible, and inclusive transportation for our neighbors across Austin, including economically disadvantaged neighborhoods where a disproportionate amount of traffic-related injuries and fatalities have been occurring."

Lewis Leff with the Austin Transportation Department said about 50% of the funds will go to underfunded communities.

"When you look at the map, there are places like Oltorf, Montopolis, Rundberg, Cameron Road, and Dessau Road that have that same kind of an overlap," said Leff. "Between the safety needs that we've identified and that historically under-invested communities map that came from the U.S. DOT."

Those safety enhancements they hope to make to Austin's roads include traffic signal installations, high-visibility crosswalks, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, added turning lanes, and medians, among other things.

"There's been historic systemic racism throughout our nation's history," added Leff. "And I think we've all acknowledged that and addressed that. And we're trying to continue to make progress towards making sure that those locations get the investment that they need and deserve."

While the city still has to discuss where they want to see these safety improvements, there are more than 60 locations that will receive some upgrades, according to the press release.

