GEORGETOWN — The square in Georgetown will light up Friday night as they have their Annual Lighting of the Square event.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and those who head down to the square will get to participate in a sing along with the Austin Carolers to some favorite holiday tunes.

Join us as we light up the Square for the holidays at the annual Lighting of the Square event Friday, Nov. 23. The event will be held on Williamson County Courthouse lawn, 710 S. Main St. The festivities include entertainment from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. https://t.co/she7CQhvLN. pic.twitter.com/0JF7FnxoLv — City of Georgetown (@georgetowntx) November 21, 2018

Santa will countdown and flip on the lights on what is considered the most beautiful town square in Texas.

The event is free and downtown shops will stay open late for it. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. you will have the opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa inside the courthouse.

