Family of George Floyd, civil rights leaders hold rally, march in Minneapolis one year after murder

George Floyd's family was joined at the memorial rally by attorney Ben Crump and prominent civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly a year after George Floyd's murder, his family and a crowd of others are remembering him with a rally and march in downtown Minneapolis.

Tuesday will mark exactly one year since Floyd was killed. Ahead of the anniversary, family and activists planned weekend marches in three major U.S. cities: one in New York, another in Houston, and a third in Minneapolis.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a press release that the Floyd family will be led by George Floyd's sister, Bridgett. She is the founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, which is planning several more anniversary events in Minneapolis.

"Something changed here in Minneapolis May 25, 2020 that galvanized people all across America. But not only did it galvanize people all across America, it galvanized people all across the world, to say that we're better than this," said Crump during the memorial rally Sunday afternoon outside of the Hennepin County Government Center. "We're better than this, America."

Crump, who represented the Floyd family, was joined by prominent civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

The schedule of events is available online and includes a virtual day of action Monday and a Celebration of Life Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis.

While former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty last month of murdering George Floyd, the case isn't over yet. Chauvin is still awaiting his June 25 sentencing, and the other three former officers charged in Floyd's death have not yet been to trial. Proceedings for their trial have been delayed until March 2022.