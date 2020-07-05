FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The governor’s orders allow museums to open, but not the interactive exhibits. Yet many remain closed, including the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.

Jeff Copsetta showed KVUE you don’t have to leave your home to experience the history captured there.

“We’re figuring out how to reach people digitally. We’re developing more digital content. We can focus on specific demographics and that is the way of the future. We think that’s really going to push us forward into reaching more folks,” said Copsetta.

The museum already has a lot of footage available online through YouTube, but it is constantly adding more.

The Nimitz Minitz videos the museum has started putting together make history more interactive and interesting for kids.

“Basically we pick the topic and try to accent that with any of the artifacts we have on hand, so sometimes we’ll reach out to archives. We may use different pictures that we’ve got within our website that the public doesn’t see. That way you’re not just standing there talking for five minutes. Really being able to hammer home what we’re trying to show with the children – the more they can see, the better the experience for them,” he said.

Copsetta has worked at the museum three years, and as a veteran said it is important we teach the children about history.

“This is something that should not, cannot, will not be forgotten. Seventy-five years ago is a long time ago. It doesn’t matter how long ago it was, the Second World War had just the biggest impact in my opinion on American culture – what it did for America and it really did define what we are. We are very fortunate we still have World War II veterans around our mission here and how we drive forward, how we keep their memories alive, keep history fresh and relevant and make sure it is not ever forgotten by this generation of children and multiple generations going forward,” he said.

