Crews responding to Orchard fire in Gillespie County

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Several agencies are responding to a wildfire that's burning in Fredericksburg on Monday afternoon.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire – called the Orchard fire – has burned 45 acres and is 0% contained.

Fredericksburg Fire EMS posted on Facebook that RR 1631 is closed beginning near Klaerner Road to near Palo Alto Creek due to several grass fires. The closure is approximately 3 miles out of town.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to safely access the scene.

Fredericksburg Fire EMS, Gillespie County Rural Departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are responding to the area.

This is a developing story.